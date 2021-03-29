Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE:RACE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $134.24 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.