Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.31 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 301.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. 198,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,428. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

