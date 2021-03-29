Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.16 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Loews worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE L traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

