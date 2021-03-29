Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 163.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 178,194 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,756,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 278,386 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,846. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

