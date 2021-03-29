Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,664 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

WRB stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

