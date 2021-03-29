Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,942 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. 116,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,378. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

