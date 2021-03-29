Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $12.84 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 184,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,836,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock traded down $5.53 on Monday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,527. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,308.83 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

