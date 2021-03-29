Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,610. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

