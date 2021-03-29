Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of PPD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PPD by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PPD in the third quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,228. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPD. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.