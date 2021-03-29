Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,229,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.25. 212,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,339,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

