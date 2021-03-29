HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HSBC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HSBC by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,348,000 after acquiring an additional 712,241 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,952. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

