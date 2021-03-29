Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 23,062 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.34% of 21Vianet Group worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,094,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.83. 35,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,574. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

