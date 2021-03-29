Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,452 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of STAAR Surgical worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after buying an additional 313,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.39 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,485 shares of company stock valued at $111,344,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.