Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 37,148 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. 14,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,605. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.