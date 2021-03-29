Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,763 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.31.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,126. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders sold a total of 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

