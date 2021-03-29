Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 58,048 Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cosan worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZZ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 614.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,260 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,130,000 after buying an additional 855,272 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,313,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after buying an additional 663,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 299,183 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares during the period.

Shares of CZZ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 163,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Cosan Limited has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $21.25.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

