Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 71,415 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,205,000 after buying an additional 618,752 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,291,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,623,000 after buying an additional 481,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.42. 260,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,696. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.