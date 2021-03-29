Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 210.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,478 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 49,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,810. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $49.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.