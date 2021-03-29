Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,879 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

