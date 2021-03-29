Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of GSX Techedu worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.65.

GSX Techedu stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. 1,292,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

