Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,857. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

