Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,671. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,588 shares of company stock worth $1,233,039. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

