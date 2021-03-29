Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $205.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average is $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

