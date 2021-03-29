Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,904 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $809.96. 5,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.17 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $852.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $868.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

