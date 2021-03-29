Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 180,404 Shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,404 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 3.06% of D8 worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of D8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in D8 by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in D8 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in D8 during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

