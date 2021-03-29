Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,775 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Globant worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Globant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $12.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.23. 2,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.95. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

