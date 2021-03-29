Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 24,044 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,792,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $108.88. 17,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,512. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $112.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.