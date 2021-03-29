Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 270,101 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of A. O. Smith worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 556,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,348. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

