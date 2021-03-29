Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,947 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

