Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 62,662 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,662 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.42. 152,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,735. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

