Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 53,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,774,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.14. 263,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,892. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

