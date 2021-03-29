HTMLCOIN Price Up 150.4% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 150.4% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $157,051.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,680.53 or 0.99939005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00300016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.88 or 0.00368837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00700837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096324 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

