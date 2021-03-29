Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.66.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.