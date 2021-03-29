Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.57

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.57 and last traded at $188.73, with a volume of 308182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.13.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

