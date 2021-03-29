Humanscape Price Hits $0.12 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $62.30 million and $86,135.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00621022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

