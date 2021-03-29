Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,924 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.