Huobi BTC Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $266.04 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $57,665.39 or 1.00229895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00219606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.67 or 0.00955400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00078972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

