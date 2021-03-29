HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Achieves $746.01 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $746.01 million and $814.56 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 745,512,018 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.