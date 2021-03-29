Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 106.0% in March

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,464,900 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the February 28th total of 711,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.0 days.

OTCMKTS HRNNF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.53. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

