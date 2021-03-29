I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $46.62

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.62, but opened at $48.93. I-Mab shares last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 3,204 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

