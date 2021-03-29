i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $31.62

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $32.66. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 243 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $987.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.