i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $31.62

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $32.66. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 243 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $987.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Featured Article: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.