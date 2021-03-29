IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $8.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.59. 2,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average is $175.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

