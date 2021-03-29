Ian William Delaney Purchases 165,000 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney acquired 165,000 shares of The Westaim stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,976,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,837,232.10.

WED stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,039. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$380.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46.

Get The Westaim alerts:

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.