Ian William Delaney Purchases 165,000 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney acquired 165,000 shares of The Westaim stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,976,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,837,232.10.
WED stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,039. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$380.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46.
About The Westaim
