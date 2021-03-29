Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY opened at $52.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.