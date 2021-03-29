Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IBDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBDRY opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

