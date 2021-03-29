ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post sales of $361.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.90 million and the highest is $371.85 million. ICF International posted sales of $358.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ICF International by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in ICF International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. ICF International has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

