ICHI (ICHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $251,128.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $14.94 or 0.00025881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and $251,128.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,488 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

