Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.40

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 4687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ichor by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ichor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $18,511,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

