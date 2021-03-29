ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $190.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

