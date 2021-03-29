IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.92. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,562. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.54 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

